WILLIAMSPORT — For Westfall and Paint Valley football alumni who have dreamed about lacing up their cleats and taking the field one more time, Saturday night will provide that opportunity.
Westfall will host an alumni football game between the two flagship programs of the Scioto Valley Conference that is being put on through Alumni Football USA, with kickoff slated for 7 p.m.
"Alumni from both schools really wanted to do this, and we think it's going to be fun and competitive," said Justin Barnes, who is a Westfall alumnus from the Class of 1996. "When you look up-and-down the rosters for both teams, there are a lot of good players who have played for either Westfall or Paint Valley over the years."
The game will be full-contact, with equipment rented by the players through Alumni Football USA. Westfall's alumni team currently has between 55-60 players, ranging pretty evenly by the decade from the 1980s through the present. Westfall's alumni team has practiced together at the school over the past five Sunday evenings to prepare for the game.
"It's been a really neat experience in practice to be playing with all of these good players and it definitely brings back a lot of good memories," Barnes said. "We attribute so many of the things we were taught back to the coaches we played for, which is why we're excited to relive playing football, at least for one night."
The history between Westfall and Paint Valley, which have combined for 23 conference titles over the last 36 years, made for a natural matchup, according to Barnes.
"A lot of the players you'll see on the field from both Westfall and Paint Valley played in those great games between the two schools and many were on championship teams," he said. "When you look at all the tradition and passion for football Westfall and Paint Valley have, it was a natural matchup to have for the game."
Tickets are on sale during school hours at Westfall High School and will be sold on Friday night when the current Mustangs host Southeastern to open conference play. Tickets are $10 each, with 50 percent of presale proceeds going to Westfall and Paint Valley. Tickets will also be available for purchase on game night.