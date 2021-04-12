PIKETON — The Westfall Mustangs took on the Piketon Redstreaks last week in a lopsided, in-league affair. Last Friday evening, Mustangs’ pitcher No. 12 Luke Blackburn threw a shut out — taking home a road win with the final score 5-0.
in a Scioto Valley Conference showdown, the visiting Mustangs took to the Redstreaks early on in the contest scoring a trio of runs at the top of the first inning. Piketon’s squad remained docile for most of the game as they would go on to record three hits when it was all over.
At the top of the third inning, Westfall picked up the pace on the defending home team — scoring another two runs. The team hailing from Williamsport would win on the road with the final score 5-0.
The Mustangs would tally up a total of six hits at the home plate with no team errors on the defensive side. For the Redstreaks, the home team would record three hits along with three team errors.
Pitcher and infielder Blackburn would win on the hill for the Mustangs who threw for a complete seven innings. Last Friday, he would see 17 first pitch strikes with nine strikeouts and one walk on the day.
In terms of hitting, three mustangs would be responsible for all of the team’s hits on base: two hits for Blackburn, two hits for No. 11 Peyton Weiss and another two hits for No. 1 Ashton Nunemaker.
In scoring, the Mustangs’ Weiss and Blackburn would each record two runs apiece for their squad accompanied by No. 2 Trent Walters who scored a run of his own.