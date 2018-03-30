CHILLICOTHE — Westfall coach Trevor Thomas viewed a Good Friday game against Division I Canal Winchester as a good gauge for his team in the opening week of the season.
And the long-time coach was pleased with two of the three phases of the non-league game in a 3-0 loss to the Indians in the First Pitch Classic at VA Memorial Stadium.
Austin Nunemaker allowed six hits and three earned runs over five innings to take the loss. The Westfall senior walked one and struck out six batters. Jay Wyman tossed the final two frames and struck out three batters.
“Austin and Jay both did a nice job on the mound by mixing their pitches well, throwing a lot of good strikes and moving the ball around,” Thomas said. “I also felt like we were solid defensively with just the one error and made some good plays in the field.”
Canal Winchester (3-0) scored a run in the second and twice in the fifth to take a 3-0 lead.
Eli Harris led the Indians by going 2-for-3, while Carter Ilich and Drake Burris each had singled and drove in a run.
Westfall (2-1) struggled to put anything together against Canal Winchester starter Cam Taylor, who checked the Mustangs to two hits, walked three and struck out two. Trevor Mays tossed the seventh and allowed a hit and struck out a batter to nail down the save.
Seth Spellman singled for the Mustangs in the third and Eric Corzatt singled in the fourth.
Keegan Powell led off the seventh with a double to left and, following a one out error, the Mustangs had runners on the corners with two outs. Nunemaker hit a liner that was caught by the third baseman to end the game.
“We need to find a way to string together a couple of hits so we can score and get some momentum flowing in our direction,” Thomas said. “We struggled with the bats today but, otherwise, I was pleased with how our guys played against a good Division I team.”
The Mustangs host Zane Trace on Monday to open Scioto Valley Conference play.