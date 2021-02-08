CHILLICOTHE — Over the weekend, a buccaneer was not the only athlete to repeat championship performances. On Saturday, the Mustang wrestlers of Westfall High School captured their sixth Scioto Valley Conference Championship with some going undefeated for the whole day.
Westfall was just one of seven teams to attend Saturday’s tournament which included Zane Trace, Unioto, Huntington, Adena, Paint Valley and Southeastern High School.
In the end, Westfall’s wrestlers were able to tally up 208 team points throughout the entirety of the tournament. The following shows the post-tournament placements for each team:
Team — Score:
Westfall — 208.0
Zane Trace — 191.0
Unioto — 90.0
Huntington — 76.0
Adena — 74.0
Paint Valley — 64.0
Southeastern — 43.0
In the tournament, several Mustangs saw themselves in placement categories. For Antony Hoty, he was just one of three wresters that comprised the 106-pound weight class — he would go on the place second.
At 113 pounds, Westfall’s Christian Furniss and Adena’s Alex Riddle battled for the top spot. Both wrestlers took it to the end as Furniss would go on the break the match tie, 4-3, making him the weight class’s champion.
At 126 pounds, Westfall’s Wayne Kitchen went on to place fourth for the day beating Paint Valley’s Chris Collett by pin in the first period along the way.
At 132 pounds, Mustang’s freshman Trent Walters placed fourth after having a bye for the first two rounds of the tournament.
At 138 pounds, senior Rex Brown would end up placing third fir the Mustangs after pinning Zane Trace’s Storm Davis in the first period.
At 145 pounds, another Westfall senior, Trenton Page, placed third in his weight class beating three opponents along the way — one by decision and two by pin in the first period.
At 152 pounds, Mustang’s freshman Bryce Winkline went from second seed to placing first in his weight class. The freshman went undefeated for the day pinning all of his opponents in either the first or second periods.
At 160 pounds, fellow senior Mustang Thomas Martin placed second in his class. Along the way, Martin won by a 7-6 decision over Zane Trace’s Lane Stewart and pinned Paint Valley’s Hunter Thompson in the first period.
At 170 pounds, Westfall senior Wyatt Cooper also placed first in his weight class. He was another Mustang to go undefeated for the day winning by decision in his first and last match of the day.
At 182 pounds, Westfall’s Glenn Keeton also went undefeated placing first in his weight class. Along the way, all three of Keeton’s wins were recorded as pins in the first period.
At 195 pounds, fellow senior Mustang Starr Kelly and Zane Trace’s Daniel Barnhart battled for the top spot. Kelly went on to pin the Zante Trace wrestler at the 45 second mark in the first period.
Not having a wrestler in at the 220-pound class, Westfall’s Samuel Arledge placed second in the 285-pound weight class — pinning his first opponent in the first period.