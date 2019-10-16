WILLIAMSPORT — Piketon may be entering a Friday night Scioto Valley Conference game against host Westfall with just one win, but Westfall coach Brad Smith knows records can be deceiving.
Consider that Piketon’s six losses have come against opponents with a combined record of 33-9 or the fact that the Redstreaks have a potent offense. It’s enough to keep the Mustangs’ focus as they prepare for contest during Pumpkin Show week.
“Piketon has played a number of good teams this season and they’ve scored on just about everyone,” Westfall coach Brad Smith said. “They’re a team that is getting better every week and their record is very deceiving.”
Piketon (1-6, 0-4) is coming off a 38-13 loss to Adena, where it repeatedly shot itself in the foot with five turnovers.
Quarterback Levi Gullion was 10 of 16 passing for 185 yards and a touchdown last week and leads the conference with 1,374 yards passing on 93 of 170 attempts.
Gullion delivers the ball primarily to three receivers — Johnny Burton, Chris Chandler and Camren Loar.
“Piketon does a nice job of using its backs and receivers and Gullion is getting better and more comfortable running the offense every week you see him on film,” Smith said.
Adena rushed for over 300 yards in its win last week over the Redstreaks.
The Mustangs are coming off a 32-12 win over Huntington last week, where they scored 26 points to take control of the game.
“We had two kids run for over 100 yards last week — Hayden Lemaster and Trent Davis — and we looked at the stats this week and we’ve had 10 kids who have caught a pass this season,” Smith said. “We’re doing a nice job of getting a number of different kids involved.”
A win would snap a streak of six consecutive losing seasons for the Mustangs (4-3, 2-2) and continue to move the program in a positive direction.
“We’ve talked to our kids this season about earning respect for Westfall again by how we play the game, and the kids have responded,” Smith said. “We’re making progress and we want to keep it going.”
Westfall is averaging 25.3 points per game and allowing 20 points, while Piketon is scoring 21.7 points, but is allowing 39.7 points.
The Mustangs won a 60-30 shootout a season ago, while the Redstreaks prevailed 29-14 in 2017.