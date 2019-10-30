WILLIAMSPORT — Westfall will look to send their seniors out with a win on Friday when it closes the season at Paint Valley in a Scioto Valley Conference game.
Paint Valley (7-2, 5-1) is coming off a 46-34 loss to Southeastern (9-0, 6-0) last week, but could still share the conference title with a win over Westfall (4-5, 2-4) and an Adena (8-1, 5-1) over Southeastern.
The Bearcats have clinched a playoff spot in Division VI, Region 24, but a loss to the Mustangs could hamper their hopes of hosting in Week 11.
Paint Valley has suffered several key injuries during the conference season.
Ian Cockerell rushed for 89 yards on 14 carries and scored a touchdown last week for the Bearcats and Cavan Cooper, who took over calling signals following an injury to four-year starter Bryce Newland earlier this season, threw for 135 yards and a touchdown.
Southeastern amassed 407 yards of total offense last week, including 351 rushing, against Paint Valley.
Westfall is coming off a 42-21 loss last week to Unioto.
{span}Marcus Whaley completed 11 of 24 passes for 181 yards and two touchdowns, with Hayden Lemaster catching six of those passes for 140 yards and a score. Trent Davis rushed for 111 yards on 18 carries and a touchdown, and Whaley added 56 yards rushing, all in the second half, and a score.{/span}
{span}The Mustangs allowed 391 yards rushing in the setback. {/span}
The Mustangs are averaging 24.7 points per game and allowing 25.6 points, while the Bearcats are scoring 38.8 points and yielding 20.2 points per outing.
Paint Valley won last year’s tilt 34-14 and Westfall prevailed 35-28 in 2017.