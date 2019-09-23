Domination is a word that comes to mind when describing the Westfall girls golf team on Monday in a Division II Southeast District sectional.
The Mustangs cruised to a sectional title in the 14-team field with a round of 356 at Jaycees Golf Course outside of Chillicothe. Crooksville (398) and Sheridan (399) followed in a very distant second and third to also qualify for the district tournament.
“I felt our girls did a nice job of handling being the favorite, going out and taking care of business,” Westfall coach Kevin Shoults said. “Our girls are pretty focused on reaching their goals, and they see all the hard work they’ve put in is paying off with the type of round they’re shooting as a team.”
Sophomore Maddie Shoults shot a 37 on the front nine and 36 on the back to finish as medalist in the 74-player field with 73.
“Maddi has grown so much as a golfer from this time last year until now,” Shoults said. “It goes back to all the tournaments she played over the winter, in the spring and through the summer.
“Maddi’s a good golfer, but she’d be the first one to tell you that good golfers are made through hard work.”
Unioto junior Emily Lott finished second overall in the field, 15 strokes behind Shoults with an 88.
Westfall senior Ella Seeley was also consistent, shooting 45 on the front and on the back to finish with 90.
Senior Elizabeth Hart cut seven strokes off her front nine score (50-43) to shoot 93. Freshmen Emily Cook (57-43-100) and Maddy Cook (55-50-105) also progressed through the day.
“Ella was really consistent throughout the day and then I was pleased with the strokes Elizabeth, Emily and Maddy cut from the front nine to the back nine,” Shoults said. “The front nine is the tougher part of the course due to it being longer and having more obstacles, so our girls went to work and attacked the back nine.
“Emily and Maddy were also a little nervous as freshmen in their first sectional, which is to be expected, but they did a nice job of settling down by the time they hit the back nine.”
Circleville finished ninth with 495.
Sidney Gray shot 96, Maddison Hess had 103, Morgan Griffith turned in a 132 and Rae Johnson had 164.
Logan Elm was 12th with 550.
Erica Dale shot 101, Elayna Locke had 133, Ellie Kidd fired a 146 and Gracieanne Gray turned in a 170.
The Mustangs make the short trip to the Pickaway Country Club on Oct. 1 for the six-team district tournament, where the district champion will earn a trip to the state tournament.