When a team starts piling up firsts during a season, it shows they’re onto something.
And that’s the case for the Westfall girls soccer team following a 2-0 non-conference win on Thursday over visiting Circleville.
It was the first win for the Mustangs over their Pickaway County rival in program history and their third victory of the season over an opponent from the Mid-State League Buckeye Division. Earlier this month, the Mustangs edged Amanda-Clearcreek for their first win over the Aces.
“Our girls want to win and be successful and I can feel the excitement building with the start we’re off to this season,” Westfall coach Devin Schoonover said. “The girls were pumped for this game and to beat Circleville for the first time means a lot, because we have a lot of respect for their program.”
The Mustangs (3-1) reached the scoreboard two minutes into the match when Madalynn Yates fed Chloe Tanler, who deposited the ball past keeper Abby Dengler into the top corner of the net.
“Our passing and communication has been good so far this season, and that helped lead to our first goal,” Schoonover said. “Mahaley (Farmer), Madalynn and Chloe were passing the ball well and that created a good shot that Chloe scored off of.”
The Mustangs doubled their lead later in the half on a goal from Farmer, again assisted by Yates.
“Madalynn made a pass to Mahaley, who just turned it on with her athleticism to beat the defense and score,” Schoonover said.
Marcy Dudgeon made 10 saves for the Mustangs and Dengler had six for the Tigers.
Schoonover complimented the play of his defense and keeper in recording the shutout.
“We had a few injuries and illness that made us rearrange our lineup, and Lyndsey Yates did a nice job of leading our defense,” he said. “We also had some nice play from Kylee Henry and Carmen Walters, with one making a play for the ball and the other there in support.
“Circleville has some nice young talent to where we didn’t want them to get into any one-on-one situations, so Marcy did a nice job of being aggressive and coming out of the net at times to get the ball and prevent one of those opportunities.”
The Mustangs open Scioto Valley Conference play on Tuesday when they host Southeastern. The Tigers (1-3-1) resume Mid-State League Buckeye Division play on Wednesday at Fisher Catholic.