Hayden Lemaster made two free throws with 30 seconds remaining to give Westfall the lead for good on Saturday in a 63-60 Scioto Valley Conference win over visiting Southeastern.
The Mustangs led 34-29 at intermission, powered by Jay Wyman depositing 24 points, including four three-pointers.
Wyman finished with 24 points, Lemaster had 15 and Luke Blackburn added a double-double of 11 points and 11 rebounds.
Aaron Gillum had 21 points and Aiden Estep added 13 for the Panthers (1-5, 1-3).
The Mustangs (3-5, 1-3) return to action on Saturday at Circleville for a non-conference matinee.
Bloom-Carroll 62,
Circleville 42
Circleville couldn’t recover from a slow start on Saturday in a 62-42 Mid-State League Buckeye Division loss to visiting Bloom-Carroll.
The Tigers trailed 22-9 after a quarter of play, 31-20 at the break and 46-35 going into the fourth quarter.
Riley Gibson scored 17 points, Evan Justice had 12 and Craig Fleck added nine for the Tigers.
Trace Wisecarver had 16 points and Otto Kuhns added 14 for the Bulldogs (4-2, 4-0).
The Tigers (1-5, 0-4) are off until Saturday when they host Westfall for a non-league matinee.