It has been a tough week in more ways than one for Westfall and junior forward Luke Blackburn.
The week began on Sunday when Blackburn's grandpa passed away and then on Monday senior classmate Trey Collier was tragically killed in an automobile accident.
"It's definitely been a tough week around our community and then for our family, as well," Blackburn said. "I attended my grandpa's funeral this morning and my dad gave me the option of playing today or not.
"I knew grandpa would want me to play and I wanted to play for him and make him proud of me. I knew he'd be looking in on me from above."
Blackburn assuredly made both his late grandpa and the community proud on Saturday by dropping in 18 points and giving the Mustangs the lead for good in a 50-48 non-conference win over Circleville.
It was the first win for the Mustangs over a Pickaway County public school opponent since they defeated the Tigers during the 2011 season.
"This week has been about more than basketball and puts into perspective that it's only a game we enjoy playing and competing in," Westfall coach Christian Meister said. "It's obviously been a tough week for our community in addition to Luke having his grandpa pass away, but it has also brought out the best in our community where we rally around one another.
"It's nice to win the game and beat a county rival, but what really stands out is the character of our kids, how they came together, battled and gave us everything they had. Those characteristics are going to serve them well in life."
Blackburn scored seven of his points during the final stanza and fell a rebound short of a double-double with nine boards. Jay Wyman turned in a strong effort of 18 points, 10 in the second half, along with four assists.
"When Jay looks to get to the basket first and then works to hit threes, we're a different basketball team," Meister said. "That's something he's done well in our last couple of games and it also creates opportunities for his teammates to score off of.
"I love Luke, because Luke is a kid who shows that hard work pays off. He's a guard playing the post due to our team height, but he works hard, is a versatile athlete that can do some different things and he maximizes every opportunity he has."
The two county rivals entered the second half tied at 25-25, but Evan Justice scored 11 points in the third quarter to help give the Tigers a 42-38 advantage.
Circleville increased its lead to 46-41 with 5:43 remaining, following a pair of free throws via Riley Gibson, but it was held to just a layup by Gibson the rest of the way.
The Tigers missed seven of their last eight (12.5 percent) shots and also had three turnovers during crunch time, including a critical giveaway with just 25 seconds remaining when they trailed by a point.
"There is no doubt in my mind that Westfall wanted the game more. They played harder, had more energy and they outhustled us at key points," Circleville coach Cody Carpenter said. "We had a few spurts where we did a decent job of executing, but we made some critical mistakes in crunch time, especially, and that falls back on me to get our kids better prepared to handle those situations."
Westfall ended the game on a 9-2 run, sparked by Wyman splitting four free throws and Blackburn scoring back-to-back baskets, the final with 2:25 left that gave the Mustangs a 47-46 lead.
"Jay had a great game,shooting the basketball and also seeing the floor," Blackburn said. "We ran a lot of motion there in the fourth where I would either roll or slip and get to the basket."
Gibson's aforementioned layup gave the Tigers their final lead of the night, but Blackburn scored on a putback with a minute left to put the Mustangs ahead to stay at 49-48.
The costly Circleville turnover with 25 seconds left forced the Tigers to foul three times to send the Mustangs to the free throw line, which drained approximately 10 seconds off the clock. Blackburn split a pair of free throws to make it 50-48.
Circleville was able to get a clean look with a three from the right wing, but it missed the mark and allowed the Mustangs to end an emotional week with a win.
Gibson posted a double-double of 17 points and 11 rebounds for the Tigers and Justice followed with 14 points and five rebounds.
Both teams don't return to action until Friday. Westfall (4-5) resumes Scioto Valley Conference play at Paint Valley and Circleville (1-6) hosts McClain for a non-league game.