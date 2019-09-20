WILLIAMSPORT — There was one word Westfall coach Brad Smith kept coming back to Friday night … finish.
In a battle with undefeated Southeastern, Smith’s Mustangs continued to produce big plays, continued to move the chains and continued to force the Panthers’ offense into tough situations.
But there’s one thing they didn’t do … finish.
“We had some fellas that were a little dinged up coming into this one. We didn’t have everybody at 100 percent,” Smith said. “We had [quarterback] Marcus [Whaley] back but he’s still coming back and not all the way there yet. We felt really good about the game plan that we had. We just have to execute at the point of attack. We had guys there at a lot of places but didn’t finish the way we needed to.”
Westfall’s inability to finish was the common denominator in a 28-16 loss to the Panthers in both teams’ Scioto Valley Conference opener.
“Our kids knew that we gave [Southeastern] everything they could handle. That was a fight. That’s what that was,” Smith said. “They got us tonight. If we play them again next week, it could go the other way.”
Southeastern (4-0, 1-0) started the night’s scoring early in the first quarter when quarterback Lane Ruby found Aarick Hill for a seven-yard touchdown pass. The Panthers then added to their 6-0 lead (failed two-point attempt) with 3:31 left in the first when Ruby scored with his legs from 22 yards out, making it 14-0 after a successful two-point try.
However, Westfall (2-2, 0-1) provided an answer at the 7:18 mark in the second when Whaley scored from a yard out. A successful two-point try cut SE’s lead to 14-8.
But after just 15 seconds ticked off the game clock, Ruby found the end zone again, this time from 65 yards out. When the Panthers punched in the ensuing two-point try, they took a 22-8 lead … the eventual halftime count.
Out of the break, with a chance to cut into the lead once more, Westfall pieced together a lengthy drive that halted inside Southeastern’s 10-yard line. That proved to be a turning point.
“Had we been able to get that score there, we’re talking about a different ballgame,” Smith said. “We get down to the 10-yard line and you have to be able to finish that. We have to finish.”
Instead of making it a one-possession ballgame, the Mustangs allowed Southeastern to tack on another touchdown with 10:16 left in fourth when Jared Sulphur capped an 81-yard drive with a one-yard touchdown plunge.
With a 28-8 lead, Southeastern got a stop on the defensive side of the ball and ran the clock down to under two minutes before a fumble gave Westfall possession. Whaley eventually found Hayden Lemaster for a 12-yard touchdown pass and converted a two-point try, making it 28-16.
But that was as close as Westfall would get to putting any type of real pressure on SE.
Ruby led Southeastern statistically, ending the night with 17 carries for 193 yards and two touchdowns alongside the six-yard touchdown throw. For the Mustangs, Whaley had 13 carries for 65 yards and a score while also throwing for the 12-yard score.
The Mustangs will look to bounce back in Week 5 with a trip to Zane Trace (1-3, 1-0) in the fold.
“We want to get people healthy,” Smith said. “I haven’t watched or paid too much attention to [Zane Trace] but I know they do some things that are different. So it’s going to be a different type of game than what you saw tonight. They’ll run a different defense and they’re going to throw the ball a lot more. I’m expecting to, hopefully, see some balls go our way.”