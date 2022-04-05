WILLIAMSPORT — The Mustangs took a tough loss on the court Monday to a veteran team at Briggs High School in three sets.
Dominick Bush led the offense for the Mustangs with five kills, followed by Colton Spaniol with three.
The defense was split between Avry Cox and Scott Bates with four digs each.
Bush also had one solo block, along with six assists, one point and three digs.
Owen Barnes showed up for the Mustangs' offense with one kill, one ace and three points. Defensively, he had two solo blocks and three digs.
Montana Spaniol had one kill on offense, and three points, as well as two aces. He also showed one assist.
Colton added one ace to his stats, three points and two digs.
Drew Bowers put out one point for the night, and Jackson Thomas had one ace, two assists and one dig on defense.
Alec Martin scored a point with an ace and totaled three points.
Dawson Spaniol added two kills for the Mustangs' offense, as well as a solo block for the team's defense.
Derick Wallace had one dig for the night.