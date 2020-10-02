WILLIAMSPORT – The Unioto Shermans defeated the Westfall Mustangs on Friday night 41-30.
The Shermans would get on the scoreboard first on a Isaac Little 2-yard touchdown run to make the score 7-0 with 9:00 left in the first quarter. The Shermans would strike again, this time on a eight yard touchdown run to make it 14-0 with 5:22 to in the first quarter.
The Mustangs would get on the scoreboard on a Marcus Whaley 37-yard touchdown pass to Todd Scheel to make the score 14-8 Shermans after the two point conversion was good with 3:25 left in the first quarter.
The Shermans would once again score in the first quarter this time on a Isaac Little 41-yard touchdown pass to Byrd Green to put the Shermans up 21-8 with 2:28 left in the first. The score would hold there until The Mustangs would score on a Marcus Whaley 45-yard touchdown pass to Lucas Blackburn bringing the score to 21-16 Shermans after the two point conversion is good with 7:55 remaining in the second quarter.
Cameron Lohnes would later score on a 20-yard run to make the score 28-16 in favor of the Shermans just before the half.
The Mustangs got the ball to start the second half and would score on a Marcus Whaley 20-yard touchdown pass to Rex Brown to make the score 28-22 Shermans. They attempted a two point conversion but it was no good.
The score would remain there until a 16-yard touchdown run by Isaac Little to make the score 34-22 with 11:52 left in the 4th quarter.
The Shermans would score their final touchdown of the night on a Isaac Little 3-yard touchdown pass to Carson DeBord to put the Shermans up 41-22 with 5:16 left in the fourth quarter.
The Mustangs would later score in the 4th quarter on a Marcus Whaley 39 yard touchdown run and a converted two points to make the score 41-30 with just under three minutes left. That score would hold for the remaining of the game.
The Unioto Shermans finish the regular season 4-2 while the Westfall Mustangs finish 3-2. The Westfall Mustangs will travel to New Lexington next Saturday for the 1st round of the OHSAA Playoffs while the Unioto Shermans will host the Hillsboro Indians.