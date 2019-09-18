Westfall turned in its best finish so far this season on Wednesday in a Scioto Valley Conference match, taking third at Jaycees Golf Course outside of Chillicothe.
Unioto won the nine-hole match with 156, followed by Piketon (177) and the Mustangs.
Parker Thornton led the way for the Mustangs with a 42, Jack Latham and Jose Kern each shot 45 and Hayden Ailing had 59. Also playing for Westfall were Brian Schobeloch (65) and Josh Poole (67).
The Mustangs enter the final two nine-hole matches of the season today at the Elks Golf Course outside of McDermott in Scioto County in fifth-place in the conference standings with 27 points.
Unioto tops the conference leaderboard with 47, followed by Piketon (43), Southeastern (33) and Zane Trace (31).