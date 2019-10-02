The Westfall boys cross country team won the Down on the Farm Run on Wednesday at the Dunlap Ridge Farm.
Westfall topped the four-team field with 43 points, followed by Huntington with 44.
Top runners for the Mustangs included Tyler Shipley (second, 17:37); Preston Clifton (third, 17:59); Dakota Warren (10th, 19:59); Braden Johnson (12th, 20:34) and Kody Day (19th, 21:33).
The Westfall girls finished second, falling on the tiebreaker to Huntington in the six-team race. Both teams finished with 58 points.
Leading runners for the Mustangs included Kylee Henry (second, 21:58); Olivia Barnes (fourth, 22:51); Grace Marcum (12th, 26:12); Carmen Walters (14th, 27:02) and Kendra Lindsey (26th, 32:45).