With about a week to go until sectional play, the focus for the Westfall girls golf team is squarly on preparing to make a tournament run.
But, at the same time, it’s always good to defeat a Pickaway County rival.
The Mustangs scored their first win on Monday over neighboring Teays Valley in four tries this season, defeating the Vikings 164-172 at Crown Hill Golf Club.
“Our girls have been working hard and they’re focused on the sectional next week and trying to meet the goals we set before the start of the season,” Westfall coach Kevin Shoults said. “It’s still nice to warm-up for the tournament and to be a good team and a rival in Teays Valley.”
It was the first loss of the season for the Vikings, who now stand at 33-1.
Maddi Shoults turned in a nine-hole score of 35 for the Mustangs to earn medalist honors, Ella Seeley shot 38, Emily Cook fired a 45 and Elizabeth Hart tallied 46. Also playing for Westfall were Makayla Bryant (55) and Maddie Cook (60).
“Our girls have been working on moving on if they make a mistake and focusing on the next shot or next hole,” Shoults said. “Ella had a tough hole today, but I was proud of the way she moved past that and really shot a good round.”
Brooke DeVolld led the Vikings with 39, Caroline Chafin shot 40, Audrey Keplar fired a 43 and Isabella Crego had 50. Also playing for the Vikings was Haley Babcock (52).
“We hit a bump in the road tonight and did not play our best golf by any means,” Teays Valley coach Annette Riley said. “Maddi Shoults played a great round for Westfall.
“I hope this loss takes a little pressure off the girls heading into the league tournament and then the sectional tournament.”
Logan Elm was also in action and finished third with 247.
The Vikings and Braves travel to Upper Lansdowne today for the Mid-State League Postseason Tournament. All four county public schools get together on Thursday back out at Crown Hill for the county tournament.
Boys Golf
Mustangs fifth in SVC match
Westfall finished with a nine-hole score of 196 on Monday in the fifth Scioto Valley Conference match of the season at Dogwood.
Unioto won the match with 157, followed by Piketon (173) and Zane Trace (189).
Parker Thornton turned in a 45 for the Mustangs, Jack Latham shot 46, Jose Kern had 48 and Hayden Ailing fired 57. Also playing for Westfall was Josh Poole (75).
The Mustangs travel to Jaycees on Wednesday for another conference match.