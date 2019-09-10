Westfall remained unbeaten in the Scioto Valley Conference on Tuesday, holding off host Huntington 25-22, 25-21, 21-25, 23-25 and 15-9.
Kristin Phillips put away 25 kills and also had 14 digs and two solo blocks; Josie Williams dished out 28 assists to go with eight kills and 19 digs; Claire Latham handed out 17 assists and chipped in six digs; Marissa Mullins contributed 10 kills; Hailey Young had eight kills and 13 digs; Lauren Daniels served four aces and also had 18 digs; Kayla Fleischmann gathered 11 digs and Grace Wolfe added nine.
The Mustangs (8-1, 5-0) host Adena on Thursday for a key conference match.
Circleville 3,
Liberty Union 2
Circleville also had to go the distance on Tuesday, but emerged with a 25-18, 19-25, 26-28, 25-22 and 15-11 Mid-State League Buckeye Division win over visiting Liberty Union.
Kenzie McConnell accounted for 25 kills, three aces, four solo blocks and 22 digs; Jayla Parsons dished out 37 assists to go with nine kills and 14 digs; Aubrey Smith had six kills and 26 digs; Cara Cooper contributed six kills and 33 digs; Alli Nungester chipped in five kills and 13 digs and Kayla Sark added 16 digs.
The Tigers (8-2, 3-2) host Logan Elm on Thursday for a league match.
Logan Elm 3,
Amanda-Clearcreek 1
Logan Elm prevailed for the first time this season inside the MSL-Buckeye on Tuesday, defeating visiting Amanda-Clearcreek 25-19, 25-23, 20-25 and 25-22.
Arowynn Savage put down 14 kills and had 18 digs for the Braves; Maraya Neff had 10 kills, served four aces and added 22 digs; McKinley Krogh accounted for eight kills; Carly King handed out 17 assists and Alex Heeter had 15; Kaiya Elsea paced the defense with 35 digs, King had 18 and Calla Ebert chipped in 13.
The Braves (2-8, 1-4) travel to Circleville on Thursday for a league match.