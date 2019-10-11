COLUMBUS — Shaving a stroke off their district score left Westfall coach Kevin Shoults satisfied on Friday midway through the Division II state tournament.
”I was really pleased with the way our girls approached the round and how they stayed within themselves,” he said. “This is our best score so far during the postseason, and it came on a much longer and more difficult course than we played at sectional and district.”
The Mustangs will return to The Ohio State University Gray Golf course today in 10th after shooting a round of 355.
Lima Central Catholic and Alliance Marlington are tied for first with 318. Four teams are within 10 strokes of the Mustangs when they enter the second day.
”We wanted the girls to come up here and have a good time, and that’s what they’re doing,” Shoults said. “We’re bunched in with several teams, so it’d be nice to continue making progress tomorrow and maybe move up the scoreboard some.”
Sophomore Maddi Shoults shot a four-over-par 74 and is currently 10th in the 72-player field. The top 12 golfers at the end of the tournament make either first or second team All-Ohio.
“Maddi played a good round, but she has high expectations for herself and she knows that she left a few shots out there on the golf course,” Shoults said. “It looks like at least part of our round (today) will be in inclement weather, but we have the equipment for that and we drill for that. It could work in Maddi’s advantage.”
Clinton-Massie’s Gabby Woods leads the field following a three-under-par 67, followed by Shaker Heights’ Laurel Jami Morris (68) and Fairland’s Hanna Shrout (69).
Seniors Ella Seeley (89) and Elizabeth Hart (94) were followed by freshmen Maddy Cook (98) and Emily Cook (101) for the Mustangs.
“It’s nice to have Ella and Elizabeth finish their high school careers playing at the highest level and then Maddy and Emily Cook are gaining invaluable experience to use in the offseason and going into their sophomore season,” Shoults said. “All of our girls are playing their game and that’s what we talked about coming into the tournament.”