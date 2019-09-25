WILLIAMSPORT — Westfall showed last week it can compete with one of the top teams in the Scioto Valley Conference in a 28-16 loss to visiting Southeastern.
But the loss also presented some lessons that coach Brad Smith wants his Mustangs (2-2, 0-1) to learn from as they prepare to travel to Zane Trace (1-3, 1-0) on Friday for the second week of conference play.
“We saw that we had to adjust our physicality between a non-conference game and our first conference game against Southeastern,” Westfall coach Brad Smith said. “Once we settled into the game, I felt we played a good second half and if we had a little more time that we could’ve had a chance to tie the game.
“What we talked about after the game is good teams win the games they’re supposed to and the great teams win the games they’re not supposed to. That’s the next level for us to reach, to beat a team people don’t expect us to.”
Zane Trace had a tough non-conference run, as it was steamrolled 45-14 in Week 1 by Logan Elm, 49-14 in Week 2 against Waverly and then lost a 51-50 shootout to struggling McClain in Week 3.
The Pioneers did bounce back last week to record a 38-6 win over Huntington.
Zane Trace has shown it can strike a balance between its running and passing game, as it did against McClain when the Pioneers passed for 192 yards and rushed for another 274.
“Zane Trace likes to run the option and some draws with (quarterback Gabe Shanton),” Smith said. “He’s a pretty good athlete who can run and has a strong arm, so we’re getting reps in this week with situations where he’ll run, pass or try to do something on a broken play.
“Like Zane Trace usually does, they have a lot of size up front and a couple of good backs. Defensively, they have a really nice linebacker who makes a lot of plays blitzing, so we need to get reps this week on blitz and pass protection.”
The Pioneers won last year’s tilt 17-0 and have prevailed in the past six meetings.