The Westfall volleyball team opened the second round of Scioto Valley Conference play on Thursday with a familiar result.
A win.
The Mustangs swept host Southeastern 25-18, 25-18 and 25-14.
Kristin Phillips put away 18 kills to go with nine digs; Josie Williams dished out 15 assists and also had six kills and 10 digs; Marissa Mullins accounted for five kills and five digs; Claire Latham served four aces, had four kills and tallied 14 digs; Hailey Young had four kills and 14 digs; Lauren Daniels served four aces, and Daniels, Grace Wolfe and Kayla Fleischmann added five digs apiece.
The Mustangs (11-1, 8-0) host Logan Elm on Saturday and travel to Lynchburg-Clay on Monday for a pair of non-league matches.
Logan Elm 3,
Teays Valley 0
Teays Valley claimed a 25-15, 25-19 and 25-14 Mid-State League Buckeye Division win on Thursday over visiting Logan Elm.
McKinley Krogh paced the Braves with eight kills; Arrowynn Savage had four kills and served three aces; Carly King dished out nine assists and Alex Heeter added six; Kaiya Elsea and Annie Karshner led the defense with eight digs apiece, Heeter had seven and Maraya Neff added five.
The Braves (2-13, 1-7) travel to Westfall on Saturday for a non-league match. The Vikings (6-9, 4-5) continue league play on Tuesday at Liberty Union.