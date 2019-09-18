WILLIAMSPORT — It could be looked on as an advantage that Westfall had an advance preview of facing a double wing offense last week against Circleville.
But, with all due respect to the Tigers, who are running the system for the first time, Southeastern’s double wing offense is a little further along.
The Panthers have posted a record of 18-5 over the past two seasons, qualified for the Division VI playoffs both times and are off to an undefeated start this season as they prepare to travel to Westfall (2-1) on Friday in the Scioto Valley Conference opener for both teams.
Southeastern (3-0) has blown out its first three opponents — Northwest, Vinton County and Eastern Pike — by a combined score of 133-33.
Five-foot-nine senior quarterback Lane Ruby is the straw that stirs the drink for the Panthers. Ruby rushed for 149 yards on just 11 attempts and scored a pair of touchdowns in a Week 1 win over Northwest and followed it up the following week with 171 yards on 15 totes and two touchdowns against Vinton County.
“Lane is one of those once in a generation type athletes that you have to coach against,” Westfall coach Brad Smith said. “He was state runner-up back in the spring in the dash, so he can fly past you, and he was also state runner-up in the long jump, so if you dive to try and tackle him then he can jump over you.
“We have to be very sound and very disciplined with our defense and not give up the big plays, which can come either through the run or pass. Southeastern is 73-27 run this season, so they’re passing more than they have been and they are capable of throwing to a wingback coming out of the backfield or going to the spread to throw.”
Five-foot-seven junior fullback Mike Nusser has complimented Ruby well in the backfield for the Panthers, rushing for 72 yards against Northwest and scoring two touchdowns in the win over Vinton County.
“Southeastern is just a pretty good football team. They have great athletes like Lane and some other solid backs who can carry the football,” Smith said. “What makes it all go are the blockers. Tanner Chenault at tight end and Dalton Thurston at wingback pull around and are great blockers for whomever is carrying the football. Jerran Ford is also a pretty good tackle on the line.”
The Mustangs are coming off their second consecutive win — a 33-8 decision over Pickaway County rival Circleville.
Westfall averaged 7.3 yards per carry in the win, led by Trenton Davis consuming 122 yards on only 13 carries and a pair of touchdowns and Hayden Lemaster rushing for 44 yards on five totes and also scoring twice.
“Our kids are a lot more comfortable in the offense and they’ve done a nice job of gelling together in the last two weeks,” Smith said. “They trust each other and everyone is doing a nice job at doing what they need to do in order for us to move the football and put points on the scoreboard.”
Southeastern won last year’s tilt 40-0 and has prevailed in the last three meetings.