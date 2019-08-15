The Westfall girls golf team posted a 179-198 non-conference win on Thursday over host Gallia Academy at Cliffside Golf Course.
Maddi Shoults claimed medalist honors with an even par 36. Ella Seeley and Elizabeth Hart each shot 46 and Emily Cook posted a score of 51.
Also playing for the Mustangs were Maddy Cook (54) and Makayla Bryant (62).
Circleville 218,
Fairfield Union 229
Sidney Gray turned in a nine-hole medalist scorecard of 47 on Thursday to help lead Circleville in a Mid-State League Buckeye Division win over visiting Fairfield Union at the Pickaway Country Club.
Maddison Hess, Helena Hastlett and Morgan Griffith each shot 57. Also playing for the Tigers was Rae Johnson (67).