WILLIAMSPORT — Westfall went toe-to-toe with Adena for a half last week, but sputtered in the second half of a 36-20 setback.
Ultimately, the Adena ground game was too much for the Mustangs, as Preston Sykes and Nate Throckmorton combined for 218 yards rushing and four touchdowns.
Westfall quarterback Marcus Whaley completed 11 of 21 passes for 123 yards and two touchdowns, with Chanston Moll making six of those receptions for 87 yards and a score. Trent Davis covered 65 yards on 13 totes.
“Adena’s a pretty good team who is going to be in the playoffs,” Westfall coach Brad Smith said. “Eventually Adena made a few more plays than we did in the second half with the skill and road grinders they have and that was the difference.
“In our games against Southeastern and Adena, we wanted to come out and set a tone with the first possession of the second half, but we weren’t able to put a drive together and score. That’s the next step for us, to come out of halftime strong and put a score on the scoreboard early in the second half to try and get or maintain momentum.”
The Mustangs (3-3, 1-2) will look to respond on Friday when they continue Scioto Valley Conference play at Huntington (1-5, 0-3).
Huntington is coming off a 43-0 loss last week to defending conference champion Paint Valley and trailed 37-0 at intermission.
Senior 5-foot-11 quarterback Seth Beeler is the second leading passer in the conference and has tallied over 1,000 yards of total offense so far this season.
“Beeler is an athletic, smart and tough kid who makes good reads,” Smith said. “We’re going to mix up our coverages on defense and get two or three players to him so we can tackle him. He’s the type of player you don’t want getting the edge.”
The Mustangs are scoring 24.3 points per game and allowing 21.3 points, while the Huntsmen are churning out 19.2 points per outing and yielding 45.7 points.
Huntington alum and former Westfall coach Scott Keller has defeated his former squad in their first two meetings, including 29-27 last season.
“There aren’t any secrets in this one,” Smith said. “Both teams are using probably about 90 percent of the same terminology and it comes down to execution.”