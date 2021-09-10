WILLIAMSPORT — After COVID-19 halted all preseason action, Westfall High School prepared for the 2021 season behind a solid group of senior leadership while still juggling scheduling conflicts.
According to head coach Brad Smith, it was unclear how many members the Mustangs would have heading into the season. During the summer months, Smith and his coaching staff managed to schedule lifting and conditioning meet ups in the morning and evenings — some students had scheduled vacations or conflicting work schedules.
Being a smaller school, Smith anticipated a challenge such as getting numbers to suit up on Fridays.
“We are not the smallest school in the [Scioto Valley Conference}, but we are the smallest school in the county,” Smith told The Circleville Herald.
It was a challenge to find times where he could get all his players together at one time. Instead of group sessions, the staff opted to split up each individual position group to work on their specific techniques.
“We couldn’t really put it all together until the first day of two-a-days,” Smith explained.
On Aug. 2, the team finally was able to practice together and combine all the individual drills they practiced leading up to camp. The first week of practice was “ok” with a scrimmage against Berne Union producing a lot of mistakes on both offense and defense.
But that is typical for a team that nis still gelling together, Smith pointed out. Thinking on the gridiron can be a death sentence as it only takes a split second to make a mistake which is what Smith saw in the early days of the preseason.
By the second week, in another scrimmage against Lakewood, Smith saw many improvements one of which being the speed of how the team competed with. After not having scrimmages due to COVID-19 last year, it was a breath of fresh air for Smith to see his team go up against a jersey that didn’t dawn a Mustangs symbol.
There are two starters returning for Westfall on the offensive end and one starter returning on defense.
“I would describe us as very green,” Smith said regarding the team’s experience. “We still have some maturing to do… there is a lot of talent.”
Smith stated that one senior, Todd Scheel, is a player the community should keep an eye out for this season. A four year varsity player, he’s stepped up in a leadership role according to Smith.
Bryce Wickline, the team’s quarterback, is also a name to watch this season as he’s been molding well with the offense.
Moving in after the season, AJ Shoults has become a staple at middle-linebacker who also shown solid leadership qualities. Caden Foreman also came up as another leader for the Mustangs.
Smith communicated that with the current leadership, he is looking forward to seeing how the Mustangs respond to opponents this season.