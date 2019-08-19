Despite the heat index pushing well into the 90s during a non-conference match with visiting Logan Elm on Monday, the Westfall girls soccer team produced three straight goals in the second half to pull away for a 4-1 victory.
"The conditions were tough for both teams. We had several water breaks during the game, but it was very hot and the heat took its toll on both teams," Westfall coach Devin Schoonover said. "I was proud of the way our girls persevered and put together a good second half, considering the heat."
Madalynn Yates scored the first of her two second half goals to give the Mustangs a 2-1 lead.
Westfall then went to work on buying some insurance with Chloe Tanler finding the back of the net to be followed by the final tally from Yates of the night.
"Our girls did a nice job of maintaining possession and playing the second half on Logan Elm's side of the field," Schoonover said. "We've moved Madalynn to the attacking third of the field this season to work with Chloe and give us some more scoring, so teams can't just focus on Chloe, like Wheelersburg did to us last season in our (1-0 district semifinal loss)."
Tanler scored the first of her two goals of the evening to give the Mustangs a 1-0 lead in the first half, but Logan Elm's Riley Schultz responded with the equalizer approximately 10 minutes later to level the score at 1-1, where it stayed entering intermission.
"We had a lot of scoring chances in the first half, but we couldn't capitalize on them and give credit to Logan Elm for punishing us for that," Schoonover said.
Olivia Adams had 13 saves for the Braves and Marcy Dudgeon had seven for the Mustangs.
The Mustangs (1-1) continue their early-season tour of the Mid-State League Buckeye Division on Wednesday when they host Amanda-Clearcreek. The Braves (0-1) return to the pitch on the same night when they travel to Zane Trace for their second encounter of the season with a team from the Scioto Valley Conference.