WILLIAMSPORT — With the conclusion of the 2021 spring athletic season, the Scioto Valley Conference has released awards and honors for All-League recipients featuring several Westfall Mustangs athletes.
On the baseball diamond this season, the Mustangs boasted an impressive record with 21 wins and seven losses — 12-2 in conference play. Headlining the Mustangs is Player of the Year Lucas Blackburn who lead the SVC in strikeouts (70) on the season, collecting three wins on the mound.
Westfall’s head coach, Trevor Thomas, also received coach of the year as the team were Co-League Champions with the Unioto Sherman Tanks — also 12-2 in conference play.
First-Team All-SVC recipients include Blackburn, senior Titan Williams and junior Peyton Weiss. Weiss led the league in wins on the hill and came in second when striking out opponents (56). Williams led the league when it came to triples on the season and led the team in runs scored (16).
In the honorable-mention category, Mustangs’ Hunter McCoy and Ashton Nunemaker were recognized.
In the softball world, several Westfall Lady Mustangs received awards and honors. Lance Heath, Westfall’s head coach, received SVC Coach of the Year after his team went on to take the SVC title, boasting a 24-6 overall record — 12-2 in conference play.
Taking First-Team All-League honors, Westfall senior Maddie Mullins and Olivia Dumm were recognized. Dumm was on fire this season leading the league in four separate categories — wins in the circle (14), ERA (1.85), strikeouts (178) and doubles (17). Mullins tied and led in home runs with fellow Lady Mustang Abbie Brickenheuser with nine on the season.
In Second-Team All-League honors, Brickenheuser and Delana Landefeld were recognized. Other than leading the league in homeruns, Brickenheuser also tied with a Unioto Lady Sherman Tank when it came to RBIs (35) on the season. Landefeld led the league in runs scored (41) with Brickenheuser ranking in second (36). Landefeld also led the SVC in stolen bases, recording a total of 20.
In the Honorable-Mentions category, Westfall’s Leah Ragland and Makayla Cook were recognized. Cook also tied with teammate Brickenheuser in RBIs (35) on the season.