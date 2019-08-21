Steady play by the defense and keeper Marcy Dudgeon held off a rigorous effort by visiting Amanda-Clearcreek on Wednesday and allowed Westfall to hold on for a 2-1 non-conference victory.
“Amanda really fought hard there in the second half and especially in the closing minutes. It went down to the wire, but out defensive line communicated well and got the ball out and then we had a good night overall from Marcy, who made a couple of nice one-on-one saves,” Westfall coach Devin Schoonover said.
The Mustangs (2-1-0) defeated their second consecutive opponent from the Mid-State League Buckeye Division and also scored their first program win over the Aces.
“Our girls were really pumped up about it afterward and it was emotional,” Schoonover said. “We really battled them hard last year (in a 3-1 loss), so it was nice to come out on top.”
Chloe Tanler and Mahaley Farmer each found the back of the net in the first half to stake the Mustangs to a 2-0 halftime lead.
“We were able to score a couple of times in the first half, but it also felt like we left a few on the field,” Schoonover said. “We had several missed opportunities. That’s something we can work to continue and improve on.”
Dudgeon finished the evening with six saves for the Mustangs, who continue non-conference play on Tuesday at Logan.
Logan Elm 1,
Zane Trace 1
Riley Schultz scored for Logan Elm on Wednesday in a 1-1 non-league draw against host Zane Trace.
Olivia Adams made 11 saves for the Braves (0-1-1), who return to the pitch on Saturday when they host McClain.
Boys Soccer
Amanda-Clearcreek 14,
Westfall 0
Amanda-Clearcreek put seven goals in the back of the net in the first half on Wednesday and eventually finished with a 14-0 non-league win over host Westfall.
Kyle Hicks led the Aces with four goals and Jack Shamblin added three tallies.
The Aces (1-1) host Southeastern on Saturday for a non-league tilt.
Zane Trace 3,
Logan Elm 1
Zane Trace scored the first three goals of a non-league game on Wednesday to defeat visiting Logan Elm 3-1.
Rider Stant had the goal for the Braves (1-1-0), who entertain McClain on Saturday for a non-league encounter.