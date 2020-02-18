Westfall dominated the middle quarters of a Division III Southeast District sectional semifinal game on Monday on its way to a 67-52 win over Belpre inside Jackson High School.
Belpre grabbed an early 14-9 lead, but the Mustangs controlled the next two quarters by a 38-17 verdict.
Westfall led 28-20 at halftime and 47-31 entering the fourth quarter.
The Mustangs shot 27 of 54 (50 percent) from the field and forced 19 turnovers.
Luke Blackburn accounted for a game-high 23 points for the Mustangs, Jay Wyman tallied 16, Hayden Lemaster had 14 and Casey Cline scored 10.
Makiah Merritt scored 14 points to lead Belpre (12-11).
Westfall (11-12) is slated to return to Jackson on Friday for a sectional final against top-seed Fairland (20-2).
River Valley 48,
Circleville 37
Circleville tried to fight back from an early deficit on Monday, but wasn't able to overcome River Valley in a 48-37 Division II Southeast District sectional quarterfinal game inside Southeastern High School.
The Raiders (6-17) never trailed in the game and opened up a 15-7 lead at the end of the first quarter, led by six points from Brandon Call.
River Valley extended its lead to as many as 10 points on multiple occasions during the first half before settling for a 24-19 halftime advantage.
A three-pointer by Evan Justice with 5:11 remaining in the third quarter allowed the Tigers (2-21) to cut their deficit to a point at 28-27.
River Valley answered by scoring the next seven points as the Tigers were held scoreless until Justice drained another triple before the third quarter buzzer.
The Raiders led by as many as 13 points in the fourth quarter on their way to the win.
Justice paced the Tigers with 15 points, Riley Gibson had nine and Craig Fleck added eight.
Jordan Lambert poured in a game-high 23 points, and Call and Mason Rhodes added eight apiece for the Raiders.
The Tigers lose seniors Logan Crabteee (three points) and Brandon Parr (two points) to graduation.
Girls Basketball
Canal Winchester 60,
Teays Valley 36
Canal Winchester jumped out to an early double-digit lead and never looked back on Monday in a 60-36 Division I Central District sectional semifinal win over visiting Teays Valley.
The Vikings fell behind 17-7 after a quarter of play and saw that deficit balloon to 30-14 at halftime. Teays Valley came out in the third quarter and put together its best period of the night, trimming three points off its deficit, but Canal Winchester finished the game on a 19-10 run.
Ashley Deweese accounted for 11 points, and Jenna Horsley and Megan Bush added nine apiece for the Vikings.
Natalie Rarick posted a game-high 22 points and Shalea Byrd added 17 for the Indians (18-5).
The Vikings (6-17) lose Zoe Allison to graduation.