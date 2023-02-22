WILLIAMSPORT — For the third time during 2022-23 basketball season, the Piketon Redstreaks and the Westfall Mustangs met on the court ... this time in a rubber match to determine which team would advance in Division III tournament play.
Ultimately, it was the hosting Westfall Mustangs taking a 75-63 sectional semifinal victory, but the Piketon Redstreaks never gave up, fighting until the final buzzer.
During regular season Scioto Valley Conference play, Piketon had won the first meeting 50-43 on Jan. 10. Then the two teams met for the final game of the regular season on Feb. 10, which Westfall took 69-48.
“I thought Coach Miller did a really good job preparing his guys. Obviously, it is just a really weird situation to play them, and then nine days later not play anyone else, and play them again,” Westfall Coach Christian Meister said. “They came out in a defense that I’ve never seen them run before. They came out in an offensive tempo that they’ve never run before. Once we got adjusted after a quarter, I thought our kids settled in offensively.”
Piketon got off to a quick start with Garrett Legg delivering the first basket off a rebound. Westfall’s Blaec Bugher answered on the other end, despite facing constant pressure from Piketon senior Jayden Thacker. Piketon senior Owen Armstrong provided the next basket, and Declan Davis drained a three to put the Redstreaks up 7-2. The Mustangs charged back with a three-point play and a triple from Casey Cline, moving ahead 8-7.
The lead changes continued as Piketon’s Gabe Lamerson scored inside and then Cline answered. Davis followed with another trifecta. Cline then countered with one of his own, and Brody Clark followed with a free throw, giving the Mustangs a two-point edge, 14-12. Lamerson tied it up for Piketon, and Davis dialed up his third three-pointer, moving the Streaks ahead for the final time. With time winding down, Cline was fouled on a three-point shot attempt, and hit two-of-three freebies to cut Piketon’s lead to 17-16.
Opening the second quarter, the Mustangs charged ahead 24-17 by starting with an 8-0 run that included back-to-back triples from Brydan Gall. The rest of the game was about Piketon continuing to the fight to get back into it. The Redstreaks cut the lead back to three with back-to-back buckets from Lamerson and Brent McGuire, 24-21. Bugher followed with a 3-pointer that sparked an 11-2 Westfall run that moved the score to 35-23. Back came the Redstreaks with an 8-0 run to get within four. Clark had the final bucket of the half to give Westfall a 37-31 advantage at the break.
Westfall started the third quarter with a 5-0 burst to go up by double digits briefly. Piketon followed with shots to cut it back to single digits as the two teams traded buckets up to a 47-39 Westfall lead. The Mustangs then ran off another 10-0 burst. Then Bugher hit again for Westfall to take a 59-43 advantage to the fourth quarter.
Piketon continued their fight as Davis opened the fourth frame scoring with a three-point play to trim the lead to 13. Then Mustangs countered with a 6-0 run. Bloss responded with back-to-back three-pointers for the Streaks, cutting it to 13 again at 65-52.
After the 75-63 win over Piketon, Meister talked about the adjustments the team made at halftime.
“It’s really just a defensive adjustment in the second half that we made,” he said.
“Piketon is young. I’ve been where Coach Kyle Miller has been. Two years ago, Casey Cline and Blake Bugher were sophomores. Our experience won out in those situations.”
Meister said Bugher is the driver behind Westfall’s team.
“Brody and Casey get talked about enough because they can light it up. The driver of the engine is Blaec Bugher. He was Honorable Mention All-league,” he said. “I think he’s the best point guard in the league, but he is unselfish and makes everyone else look better.”
Looking ahead to their next tournament game, Meister said the team has to believe in themselves.
“Together we’ve got to believe,” he said. “We’ve got to keep going and make other teams play at our pace. I think in our last five games, our average is right around 76 points a game. The interesting thing about Lucasville Valley is that they play at our pace too, so it’s gonna be a fun night.”
Now the Mustangs (14-8) will head south to Lucasville Valley to take on the hosting Indians in a Division III sectional final contest on Saturday, Feb. 25 at 7 p.m. Valley defeated West Union 83-30 in the sectional semifinal round to set it up.
BOX SCORE:
PHS — 17 14 12 20 — 63
WHS — 16 21 22 16 — 75
PIKETON (63) — Owen Armstrong 2 0 0-0 4, Brent McGuire 2 2 0-0 10, Jayden Thacker 0 0 0-0 0, Garrett Legg 2 1 2-2 9, Declan Davis 4 3 1-1 18, Weston Bloss 0 3 1-2 10, Gabe Lamerson 3 0 0-1 6, Bo Henry 2 0 2-2 6, TOTALS 15 9 6-8 63.
WESTFALL (75) — Brody Clark 3 1 1-2 10, Casey Cline 3 4 4-5 22, Blaec Bugher 4 1 3-4 14, Henry Barnes 2 0 2-2 6, Seth Gifford 4 0 1-1 9, Brydan Gall 0 2 1-2 7, Jeremiah Layton 3 0 1-3 7, TOTALS 19 8 13-19 75.