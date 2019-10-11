With less than four minutes left in the third quarter on Friday, Westfall found itself in a battle tied 6-6 against host Huntington.
The Mustangs, however, responded with two touchdowns to close the third quarter and ultimately ran off 26 straight points to leave the Huntington Hills with a 32-12 Scioto Valley Conference win.
“We’ve had to shift some players around due to injuries, so we have kids getting used to new or bigger roles and we had a hard time getting everything firing until later in the game,” Westfall coach Brad Smith said. “We put together a drive early in the third quarter and got down (to the Huntington 10-yard line), but they stopped us and that gave them some momentum.
Huntington used that momentum to put together a drive and eventually knot the score at 6-6 after a 32-yard touchdown strike from Seth Beeler to Darius Brown.
The Mustangs responded with senior Hayden Lemaster scoring from 47 yards out on a keeper and then completing a 30-yard touchdown pass to Jarrod Held to go ahead 19-6 going into the fourth quarter.
“I can’t say enough about Hayden and the job he did at quarterback,” Smith said. “I know he started our first three games, but he made some big plays when we were deadlocked with Huntington and were needing to get some momentum.
“Huntington had been playing us tough up the middle on the run, so we started getting outside and hitting them on the edge. Once we had success with that, it loosened up the middle.”
And the middle was loosened up just in time for a 15-yard touchdown run by Andrew Browning midway through the fourth quarter to put the game out of reach.
Marcus Whaley capped the scoring run for the Mustangs with an 80-yard interception return for a touchdown.
Huntington scored its final touchdown on a 15-yard pass from Beeler to Daulton Haubeil after the Mustangs had substituted in a number of backups.
“I felt our defense did a nice job of containing Beeler for most of the night,” Smith said. “He broke off a few nice runs to make some third and fourth down conversions, but he’s a pretty good athlete. We bent some, but we didn’t break. Stopping the run has been the strong suit of our defense this season.”
Westfall scored the only touchdown of the first half on a 51-yard run by Trent Davis to take a 6-0 lead into halftime.
Both teams continue conference action next week, as the Mustangs (4-3, 2-2) host Piketon (1-6, 0-4) and the Huntsmen (1-6, 0-4) travel to Adena (6-1, 3-1).