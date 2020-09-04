WILLIAMSPORT — The Westfall Mustangs scored first on a touchdown pass from Marcus Whaley to Rex Brown to make the score 8-0 after a successful two-point conversion during Friday night’s game against the Zane Trace Pioneers.
At the end of the first quarter, the Westfall Mustangs led the Zane Trace Pioneers 8-0. The Pioneers would then get on the scoreboard in the second quarter after a one-yard run by Daniel Barnhart to make the score 8-6 Mustangs after a missed extra point attempt.
Zane Trace struck again this time on a Ben Nichols touchdown pass to Caden Fry to put the Pioneers up 13-8 after the extra point.
The Westfall Mustangs took the lead going into halftime on a 25-yard touchdown pass by Marcus Whaley to Lucas Blackburn who caught his first career touchdown to give the Mustangs a 16-13 after the two-point conversion was successful.
Zane Trace received the second half kickoff and when they got possession of the football, the Mustangs capitalized on a Zane Trace turnover deep in Zane Trace territory.
Marcus Whaley scored from a yard out to make the score 22-13 after a failed two-point conversion with 8:12 left in the third quarter. The last 8:12 would be a struggle as both defenses would step up their games.
The Mustangs would then dent the scoreboard again, this time on a touchdown run by number 30 to make the score 28-13 after another failed two-point conversion with 6:37 left in the game.
The Mustangs and Pioneers would both dent the scoreboard late to the the final score 36-21 Westfall.
The (2-0) 2-0 Westfall Mustangs will travel to Frankfort to take on the (2-0) 2-0 Adena Warriors while the Zane Trace Pioneers (1-1) 1-1 host the (1-1) 1-1 Unioto Shermans next week.