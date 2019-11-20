WILLIAMSPORT — Going 10-2 in the second half of last season allowed the Westfall girls basketball team to finish third in the Scioto Valley Conference.
But, to continue that assent up the conference standings and advance in tournament play, first-year coach Zane Miller knows the team must improve in two key areas — handling the basketball and defensively.
“We’ve really put a lot of emphasis on owning the game and being aggressive, and that starts on the defensive end,” Miller said. “We want to be more active in the passing lanes, we want to use our improved depth and quickness to pressure teams and we don’t want to take possessions off. We’ve emphasized to our girls that good defense leads to more possessions on offense.
“The other big part of the game is taking care of the basketball if we want to get to the next level. Our girls have done a nice job of understanding our new system so far and they realize that taking care of the basketball leads to more shots and more points.”
Miller took over the program in the offseason and brings seven years of coaching experience in middle and high school basketball at Westfall and London. He was most recently the eighth-grade girls basketball coach at London.
The Mustangs (13-10, 8-6) are led by their senior class that includes a pair of key returning contributors in Marcy Dudgeon (12.8 points, 7.1 rebounds) and Maddie Kitchen.
“Marcy is a great kid and athlete. She’s the type of player that can really help you when you’re facing adversity, and she’s going to make a big impact in both rebounding and scoring,” Miller said. “Maddie is definitely one of our leaders and she knows the game of basketball. She’s versatile player we can use in different ways.”
Madalynn Yates came out for the team this season and rounds out the senior class.
“She’s very athletic, very coachable and she is one of the reasons why we have more depth this season,” Miller said. “She’ll be a valuable wing player for us.”
Mahaley Farmer (10.1 points, 8.5 rebounds, four assists and 3.8 steals) leads the junior class and was the Mustangs’ most balanced player a season ago.
“Mahaley had a tremendous offseason and she’s going to have a fantastic year and will do the majority of our ball-handling,” Miller said. “She’s a very hard worker with a pretty good basketball IQ.”
The Mustangs will also utilize juniors Kylee Henry, Carmen Walters and Kendra Lindsey.
“Kylee is one of those players who can give you a spark with the energy she brings to the floor, and she also does a nice job of playing defense and getting in those passing lanes,” Miller said. “Kendra is around 5-10 and will help us down low, including grabbing some rebounds. Carmen is another pretty good athlete who gives us depth on the wing and will look to score a little more often.”
After solid freshmen campaigns, Marissa Mullins (12.4 points) and Gabby Patete (5.1 rebounds) will look to continue their growth as sophomores.
“Marissa worked hard in the offseason to develop more of an all-around game, and we want to take advantage of her scoring and also her ability to help some in the paint,” Miller said. “Gabby is going to help us handle the ball some and she’s becoming a young leader on the team.”
The Mustangs open the season on Friday when they host Logan Elm.