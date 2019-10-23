WILLIAMSPORT — Westfall coach Brad Smith has been around long enough to know some of the biggest variables in late season games have nothing to do with Xs and Os.
“A lot of time when you get down to Weeks 8, 9 and 10 those games can come down to different things, like which team is the healthiest, or if you have two teams playing with no championship or playoff berth on the line, it comes down to which team is the most motivated,” he said.
Both could be the case on Friday when the Mustangs (4-4, 2-3) open a two-game Scioto Valley Conference road swing to conclude the season against Unioto (4-4, 2-3).
The Shermans entered the season with aspirations of winning the conference and making the playoffs, but they’ve suffered touchdown losses to Adena and Southeastern along with a 41-7 loss to defending SVC champion Paint Valley.
Jamarcus Carroll has rushed for 703 yards this season in his return from an ACL injury. Quarterback Isaac Little had 88 yards rushing last week in the loss to the Panthers and has passed for over 600 yards.
Unioto allowed Southeastern 277 yards rushing last week.
Westfall is coming off a 48-34 loss over Piketon, where it led 14-0 after a quarter of play and 28-14 early in the third quarter.
Marcus Whaley completed 19 of 33 pass for 257 yards and four touchdowns and added 61 yards rushing. Luke Blackburn caught six of those passes for 101 yards and Hayden Lemaster added eight grabs for 87 yards and two scores.
Trent Davis covered 104 yards on 18 totes.
Westfall can clinch its first non-losing season since 2012 with a win.
The Mustangs are averaging 26.4 points per game and allowing 23.5 points, while the Shermans are averaging 27 points and yielding 21.1 points per contest.
Unioto won last year’s tilt 21-6 and have prevailed in the last six meetings.