CHILLICOTHE — The Mustangs were showing they were the tough competition at the Down on the Farm Run on Oct. 6 with two team finishes on first place while New Hope was making their efforts on the course.
In the fifth event of the day, Westfall took first in the girls’ 3,200-meter dash. Their team score was 21 with a total time of 1:16:21 and an average score of 15:16.
Individually, Lady Mustang Anay Sierra took first place overall with a final time of 14:14 flat.
Her teammate Isabel Stevens was close behind in third place with a time of 14:54, followed by Gabby Henry (15:16) in fifth and Natalie Holland (15:48) in sixth.
The Lady Mustangs continued in the top 10 with Natalie Yates in 10th place with a time of 16 minutes and nine seconds.
Makalie Crabtree claimed 11th with a time of 17:!4, followed by Grace Johnson in 21st with a time of 18:29.
In the next event, the boys’ 3,200-meter dash, they finished first as a team with a total time of 1:04:17 and an average time of 12:51.
Individually, out of 43 runners, Westfall’s Henry Barnes claimed first with a time of 11:51.
His teammate, Josh Trapp claimed third with a time of 12:32.
Trent Gardner (12:50) claimed fifth and Brody Williams (13:04) claimed sixth place.
Wade Kitchen was following later in spot 11 with his time of 14 minutes, flat, and right after, Nate Wolfe was in 12th place with a time of 14:03.
New Hope’s first runner was Dan Pruitt in spot 26 with a time of 16:12, just making it through before Westfall’s Drew Roberts finished in 27th place with a time of 16:15.
Westfall had Lance Chalk in spot 29 with a time of 16:56, followed by two Statesmen, Ethan Conrad (18:12) and Sam Sellers (18:14) in spots 34 and 35.
Westfall rounded out the race with Steven Layton (20:45) in spot 41, Jeremiah Layton (21:08) in spot 42 and Scott Bates (22:28) in spot 43.