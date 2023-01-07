Mustangs' Softball Star Signs With Top College

Friday, Westfall High School softball star Olivia Dumm signed on to play for Thomas More University. From top Left to right: Jeff Hill, Travel Coach Cincy Doom Premier Hill; Lance Heath, Westfall High School Head Coach and former Ohio Mojo travel coach; Jake Bickenheuser, Westfall Assistant Coach; Jason Fife, Westfall High School Principal; Brian Wolfe, Westfall Athletic Director.  

 Submitted photo

WILLIAMSPORT — Olivia Dumm, a soon to be Westfall High School alumnus, Class of 2023, has signed onto play softball for Thomas More University, a NCAA Division II program.  


