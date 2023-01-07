Mustangs' Softball Star Signs With Top College

Friday, Westfall High School softball star Olivia Dumm signed on to play for Thomas More University. From top Left to right: Jeff Hill, Travel Coach Cincy Doom Premier Hill; Lance Heath, Westfall High School Head Coach and former Ohio Mojo travel coach; Jake Bickenheuser, Westfall Assistant Coach; Jason Fife, Westfall High School Principal; Brian Wolfe, Westfall Athletic Director.
WILLIAMSPORT — Olivia Dumm, a soon to be Westfall High School alumnus, Class of 2023, has signed onto play softball for Thomas More University, a NCAA Division II program.
One of the best softball programs in the country, the Saints have won many tournament titles and made many national tournament appearances.
A bit about Olivia — she attends Westfall High School and Pickaway-Ross Sports Med Satellite Program. She is All-Ohio Honorable Mention (2022); First Team All-District Southeast Ohio (2021 and 2022); First Team All-SVC (2021 and 2022).
Olivia is a 4 Year Varsity Softball Letterman (2020 Season Cut Short due to Covid). She Plays Travel Softball for Cincy Doom Premier - Hill.
Thomas More is a private Roman Catholic university in Crestview Hills, Kentucky. It serves about 2,000 full and part-time students. The university was founded in 1921 by the local Benedictine Sisters as Villa Madonna College.
Olivia plans on majoring in Exercise Science to become an Occupational Therapist.
