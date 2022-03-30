WILLIAMSPORT — The Mustangs finally were able to open up their baseball season on Tuesday, after a one-day reschedule from Monday, due to cold temperatures.
The Mustangs took a quick 3-2 win over Logan Elm in their nightcap.
Westfall started off the night hot with three immediate runs off of Logan Elm’s hurler. The Mustangs were able to hold Logan Elm scoreless with their strong defense up until the fourth inning, when the Braves put two on the board.
The remainder of the game was scoreless as the pitcher’s dual continued and ended in favor of the Mustangs.
Westfall and Logan Elm matched in stats with three hits each, but a single error on the Braves cost them a possible extra-inning game.
With the early hold of three for Westfall, the team moves to a 2-0 overall record with their first league game on Monday against Huntington in an away trip.
Logan Elm took the loss for an overall record of 0-2. Their next game is scheduled for Friday, April 1 against Teays Valley in an away trip.
The Vikings hold no official record at this time.