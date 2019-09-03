WILLIAMSPORT — Josie Williams may be onto something.
Westfall’s lone senior and unquestioned team leader muttered one sentence Tuesday night that could very well be the Mustangs’ team slogan.
“Nobody expected Westfall to be on top of the SVC this year.”
It’s still early but, so far, the program’s naysayers have been on a heavy crow diet.
In the Mustangs’ seventh match this season, Williams and company seized a four-set win over defending conference co-champion Unioto by scores of 25-19, 25-19, 16-25 and 25-23. If you remember, the Mustangs beat Southeastern last week … the conference’s other co-defending champion.
As her team’s confidence continues to build, Mustangs coach Jessica Sullivan continues to let her girls know just how good they can be.
“This is huge. Coming out of a season like we had last year, confidence wasn’t very high. We’ve been talking and we have the girls that can do it,” Sullivan said. “It’s just something they have to do. Unioto is a great team overall. So for us, this is hopefully that confidence booster the girls needed. They needed something to validate what I’ve been telling them.”
Tuesday’s first two sets belonged to Westfall, and in convincing fashion.
The Mustangs (6-1, 3-0) took a 7-3 lead, after trailing 3-0, on the back of Williams at the service line. That advantage was never relinquished as Kristin Phillips and Marissa Mullins teamed up to bully the Shermans (5-3, 1-2) at the net, leading WF to a 25-19 win.
In the second, a similar storyline formed.
Behind their pair of dynamic hitters, as well as Williams, Lauren Daniels and Hailey Young at the service line, the Mustangs took a 7-6 lead after a block from Mullins and never looked back in another 25-19 victory.
For much of the first two sets, Westfall had the benefit of receiving opportunities to take advantage of multiple self-forced errors on the other side of the net. In the third, that didn’t happen.
Unioto bolted out to a 10-5 lead, built upon that momentum and took a 19-9 edge, and eventually forced a fourth set with a 25-16 victory.
That’s when Westfall’s confidence came into question.
With the option to let the Shermans use momentum gained to steal a win or to fight through adversity, Westfall chose the latter. Trailing 17-12 in the fourth, the Mustangs went on a 9-3 run behind Phillips and Williams to take a 21-20 lead before eventually closing out the victory.
“It tells me that they’re resilient and that they’re not going to give up,” Sullivan said. “All year long, so far this season, we’ve seen how well they play together. We’ve talked about just letting the bad go and moving on. They did that really well tonight. It took leaders and my leaders stepped up in a big moment tonight.”
Phillips led the way with 21 kills and four blocks while Mullins added 10 and three of her own. Williams had seven kills, 23 assists and seven digs. Lauren Daniels chipped in with 13 digs, Kayla Fleischmann had 15 digs, and
“It was a complete team win and we talked about that,” Sullivan said. “I think we have a lot of girls who step up at good times, and when things aren’t so good, we have girls who can band us together. I just love the way we play together. I love the way they enjoy being together.”
The Mustangs will be back in action Thursday night, hosting Piketon — a five-set loser to Paint Valley on Tuesday. The Redstreaks’ record stands at 1-4, but Sullivan isn’t taking any opponent lightly.
“We don’t take any game that we play lightly, no matter league or non-league,” she said. “Every game matters. We’re not just playing for a regular season record. We’re also playing for postseason seeding.”