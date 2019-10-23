WAVERLY — Standing at 6-foot-1, Westfall junior Kristin Phillips is normally the tallest player on the court.
That wasn’t the case on Wednesday in a Division III Southeast District semifinal, as Phillips and the Mustangs had to contend with 6-4 Minford junior Ally Coriell.
After a slow start, the Mustangs quickly adjusted and Phillips put away her 1,000th career kill in a 25-15, 25-8 and 25-16 win over Minford inside Waverly High School.
“We had to adjust, because that was a very big block in our face,” said Phillips, who finished the match with 14 kills, four aces and nine digs. “We adjusted, found new spots to attack hitting wise and were smart with how we mixed our hitting.”
The top-seeded Mustangs (20-4) are slated to return to Waverly on Saturday to take on Scioto Valley Conference rival Huntington (17-7) in a district final. The Huntsmen capped the night with a three-set sweep of Ironton to give the conference four teams who have earned berths so far in district finals, with Southeastern having an opportunity to make that five today.
Two kills and a block by Coriell, along with a hitting and serving error by the Mustanga, allowed the Falcons (12-12) to take their biggest lead of the night at 7-2 and force a Westfall timeout.
“I could see it on our faces that we were nervous and not very loose. We weren’t playing our game of volleyball,” Westfall coach Jessica Sullivan said. “When our girls relax and play, they play so well.
“Except for a couple of our girls the rest of them were playing here on this stage for the first time, so they had to get used to it.”
The Mustangs responded and took their first lead of the night at 8-7, following a kill from Marissa Mullins, and then pushed their lead to 17-11, following back-to-back kills by Josie Williams and Phillips.
Back-to-back aces by Phillips brought up set point, which the Mustangs converted on a Falcons’ hitting error to take an early lead in the match.
Phillips made history early in the second set when she put down her 1,000 career kill and followed in the footsteps of older sister and current Tennessee-Martin senior Hannah Phillips.
“I’m lost for words,” Phillips said. “It’s an amazing feeling to go out there and get a win and then get my 1,000 kill on top of that. There is nothing like that, especially with me being just a junior and following my sister by getting my 1,000th kill.
“I couldn’t have done it without my team. Josie Williams and Claire Latham give me great sets and then our back row of Kayla Fleischmann, Lauren Daniels and everyone else supporting me.”
Sullivan reflected on Phillips’ accomplishment.
“I’m so excited for her. She’s been such a workhorse and she’s one of those kids where it’s always about the team and not her,” she said. “I’m very proud of her and so excited.
“It’s not easy to get 1,000 kills in a career and we just saw Kristin do it here in the tournament of her junior season. That’s pretty amazing.”
Two more kills and a block by Phillips and an ace from Williams put the Mustangs ahead 9-2 and forced a Minford timeout. The Mustangs’ advantage ballooned to 20-5 and Phillips eventually put away set point on a kill.
“Our serving was really, really aggressive and we hardly made any mistakes in the second set,” Phillips said. We didn’t serve the ball or hit the ball out very much and we went out there and did everything right.”
Westfall sprinted out to a 10-3 lead in the third set, but Minford eventually trimmed its deficit to 13-10. The Falcons were unable to come any closer, as a pair of kills from Williams and one courtesy of Phillips allowed the Mustangs to hold a four-point lead until they pushed their cushion back up to seven at 21-14.
A kill from Mullins gave the Mustangs match point that they quickly converted to earn their second trip to a district final in three seasons.
The Mustangs will look to earn their 17th district championship in program history on Saturday when they meet Huntington, which Westfall bested in matches of five and four sets during the regular-season.
“It feels so great after not getting out of sectionals last year to get back here and get to play for a district title on Saturday,” Phillips said.
Westfall statistics
Kills — Kristin Phillips, 14; Josie Williams, 11; Marissa Mullins, nine; Claire Latham, four
Aces — Kristin Phillips, four
Assists — Josie Williams, 21; Claire Latham,13
Digs — Claire Latham, 14; Lauren Daniels, 13; Kristin Phillips, nine
Solo blocks — Marissa Mullins, three