Westfall made quick work of visiting Federal Hocking on Saturday in a 25-7, 25-10 and 25-19 Division III Southeast District sectional final.
Kristin Phillips served eight aces and also had 18 kills, eight digs and a pair of blocks; Claire Latham put away eight kills, dished out 12 assists and also had eight digs; Josie Williams handed out 17 assists and added three kills and 10 digs; Marissa Mullins contributed seven kills and a pair of solo blocks; Hailey Young tallied five kills and five digs; Lauren Daniels gathered 14 digs and Kayla Fleischmann added 12.
The Mustangs (19-3) travel to Waverly High School on Wednesday for a district semifinal against Minford, also a three-set winner on Saturday over Chesapeake, with first serve slated for 6 p.m.
Fairfield Union 3,
Circleville 1
Circleville saw its season come to an end on Saturday in a 16-25, 25-8, 19-25 and 22-25 Division II Southeast District sectional final loss to host Fairfield Union.
Kenzie McConnell put away 22 kills and also had two aces, five solo blocks and 17 digs; Mariah Kemp contributed six kills and 24 digs; Aubrey Smith had four kills, two aces and 12 digs; Morgan Blakeman also had four kills; Alli Nungester posted two solo blocks, 16 digs and a pair of kills; Jayla Parsons dished out 26 assists and also had 13 digs and Cara Cooper gathered 18 digs to go with a pair of aces.
The Tigers finish at 18-6 and say farewell to seniors Nungester, Smith, Kemp and Kayla Sark.