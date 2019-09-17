Westfall put the finishing touch on an unbeaten first round of Scioto Valley Conference play on Tuesday with a 25-22, 25-14 and 25-20 win over host Zane Trace.
Kristin Phillips put away 13 kills and had two solo blocks and 10 digs for the Mustangs; Josie Williams dished out 19 assists and also had eight kills and 20 digs; Claire Latham handed out 13 assists and also had four kills and 10 digs; Marissa Mullins contributed seven kills; Hailey Young had four kills and 11 digs; Grace Wolfe accounted for nine digs, and Lauren Daniels and Kayla Fleischmann added seven digs apiece.
The Mustangs (10-1, 7-0) open the second round of conference play on Thursday at Southeastern.
Circleville 3,
Amanda-Clearcreek 0
Circleville capped the first round of Mid-State League Buckeye Division play on Tuesday with a 25-17, 25-10 and 25-12 win over host Amanda-Clearcreek.
Alli Nungester served six aces for the Tigers, put away 10 kills and also had five digs; Kenzie McConnell accounted for nine kills, two aces and five solo blocks; Mariah Kemp had six kills and eight digs; Aubrey Smith tallied four kills; Jayla Parsons dished out 26 assists and also had three kills and seven digs and Cara Cooper served three aces and added seven digs.
The Tigers (10-2, 5-2) travel to Hamilton Township today to take on the league-leading Rangers.
Liberty Union 3,
Logan Elm 0
Liberty Union swept host Logan Elm 25-14, 25-17 and 25-16 on Tuesday in a MSL-Buckeye match.
Arowynn Savage contributed eight kills and 16 digs for the Braves; McKinley Krogh had four kills; Carly King accounted for three kills and handed out six assists; Maraya Neff had three kills and 10 digs; Kaiya Elsea gathered 16 digs and Alex Heeter added seven digs and seven assists.
The Braves (2-12, 1-6) travel to Teays Valley on Thursday for a league match.