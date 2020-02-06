Westfall closed strong on Friday to secure a 44-28 Scioto Valley Conference win over visiting Huntington.
The Mustangs entered the second half with an 18-14 lead and still led 30-25 entering the fourth quarter.
Huntington was limited to just three free throws in the final eight minutes — two from Seth Beeler and one by Dalton Haubeil — as the Mustangs closed the game on a 14-3 run.
Five players scored in final period for the Mustangs, led by Connor Spohn with four points and Casey Cline and Tyler Shipley each adding three.
Cline led the Mustangs with 10 points, and Luke Blackburn and Spohn followed with eight apiece.
Caleb Smith scored 12 points to pace the Huntsmen (3-13, 1-10).
The Mustangs (10-11, 5-8) travel to Unioto on Friday to close the regular-season.
Amanda-Clearcreek 69,
Horizon Science 47
Amanda-Clearcreek put four scorers into double figures on Thursday on its way to a 69-47 non-league win over visiting Horizon Science.
The Aces grabbed an early 15-6 advantage, paced by Jayse Miller knocking down a pair of three-pointers and Jesse Connell adding four points.
Amanda-Clearcreek went into halftime with a 31-20 advantage and then put away its 11th win of the season with a 21-13 third quarter, with four players contributing to scoring. Miller and Connell each knocked down a pair of three-pointers and Jeff Bolin also chipped in six points.
Bolin led all scorers with 22 points, Miller tallied 16, Connell had 12 and Lane Stevens added 10.
The Aces (11-8) resume league play on Saturday afternoon at Logan Elm.
Girls Basketball
Teays Valley 40,
Fairfield Union 38
Two free throws by Chloe Foster helped put a Mid-State League Buckeye Division on ice and allow Teays Valley to claim a 40-38 win on Friday over visiting Fairfield Union.
The Vikings led 11-10 after a quarter of play, 20-14 at halftime and 32-27 entering the fourth quarter. Fairfield Union tried to rally and took a 35-33 lead, but Foster made a layup to tie the game. Megan Bush knocked down a clutch three to give the Vikings the lead and Foster then hit her aforementioned pair of free throws.
“We really did a nice job of sharing the basketball and all eight of our kids scored,” Teays Valley coach Trevor Younkin said. “We had two great days of practice coming into the game and our kids played phenomenal defense.”
Ashley Deweese had a strong first half and came up with a key defensive stop in crunch time. The TV sophomore point guard led all scorers with 14 points and Bush followed with 11.
Claire Cooperider scored eight points to pace the Falcons (15-7, 10-4).
The Vikings (6-16, 3-11) travel to Canal Winchester on Feb. 15 to open tournament play.
Logan Elm 38,
Liberty Union 30
Logan Elm checked visiting Liberty Union to just nine second-half points on Friday to claim a 38-30 MSL-Buckeye win.
The Braves entered the second half with a 22-21 lead and went into the fourth quarter with a 26-22 advantage.
Abby Hatter led the way with 12 points, Karlee Thomas had nine, Riley Schultz tallied eight and Megan Diehl chipped in five points, nine rebounds and four assists.
The Braves (14-8, 7-7) travel to Logan on Thursday for a sectional final against McClain.
Westfall 40,
Huntington 26
Gabby Patete scorched the nets for a game-high 24 points on Friday to send Westfall to a 40-26 Scioto Valley Conference win over visiting Huntington.
The Mustangs seized an early 14-10 lead with five players contributing to scoring in the first quarter.
Westfall limited Huntington to just a field goal by Katie Hirsch in the second quarter as it expanded its advantage to 22-12 at halftime. Patete scored all eight points in the second quarter for the Mustangs.
Five more points by Patete in the third quarter, where four players contributed to scoring, allowed the Mustangs to take a 33-20 lead into the final stanza.
Marcy Dudgeon, Kylee Henry and Marissa Mullins each added four points for the Mustangs.
Allison Basye had 14 points to lead the Huntsmen (8-13, 7-7).
The Mustangs (9-12, 7-6) open tournament play on Monday against conference rival Adena at Jackson.