The Westfall boys golf team finished fifth on Wednesday in the fourth Scioto Valley Conference match of the season at Big Beaver.
Unioto won the match with 158, followed by Piketon (171), Southeastern (175), Zane Trace (182) and the Mustangs (196).
Parker Thornton paced the Mustangs with a nine-hole score of 45, Jack Latham had 47, Jose Kern turned in a 48 and Hayden Ailing shot 56. Also playing for Westfall were Brian Schobeloch (72) and Josh Poole (73).
Through four of eight conference matches, Unioto leads with 31 points and Piketon follows in second with 29. The Mustangs are fifth with 17 points.
Tigers finish second
Circleville finished second in a match on Wednesday at Vinton County.
Wyatt Allison and Drew Meadows each shot a nine-hole score of 39, Austin Hulse shot 44 and Todd Keller had 52. Alex Turnbull finished with 55.