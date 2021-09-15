PIKETON — The Westfall Mustangs claimed victory at the second quad match at Big Beaver Creek on Tuesday evening against a host of other Scioto-Valley Conference member schools.
The Westfall Mustangs claimed first place with a 191-team score with Dominick Bush and Jasiah Story taking credit for the lowest scores on the team — both Mustangs tied with 46. Compared to the other golfers Tuesday, Story ranked second with Bush taking third in terms on individual performances.
Contributing to the team’s first place win included Jacob Hicks (48), Brian Schobeloch (53), Bryson Dudgeon (51) and Isaac Stevens (56).
Taking second place as a team Tuesday was Paint Valley who mustered a 207 total team. Contributing to the team’s finish included Emma Winland (49), Brenton Ewry (54), Hunter Thompson (49), Orion Wiley (57), Blaine Parker (55), Dalton Damron (72) and Eli Just (72).
Taking third place by a close margin was Southeastern who put together a 211-team score. Competitors contributing included Aaron Evans (41), Brayden Popp (47), Noah Hopkins (58), Blake Hopkins (65) and Chase Hatfield (66).
Taking fourth by a close margin, the Adena Warriors scored 212 with Sydney Ater taking credit as the team’s best golfer with 45. Contributing to the team’s finish included Davis Kerns (49), Brayden Ater (59), Brenton Tesi (59) and Samuel Sherman (66).
Coming in at fifth place were the Piketon Redstreaks who 218 total score was contributed by Christian Horn (48), Ashton Cormany (49), Leighton Kelley (52) and Bodie Armstrong (69).
Southeastern’s Evans was awarded medalist honors for being the matches best golfer with a 41 score compared to the other schools.