Westfall turned in a second-place finish on Saturday in its annual Butcher-Green Memorial Tournament.
Celina won the seven-team tournament with 322 points, followed by the Mustangs with 242.
“I was impressed with our guys,” Westfall coach William Breyer said. “I started seven freshmen do to injuries and other issues. They stepped it up and so did the rest of the team. I wish we could have took first, but we are growing and getting better every day.”
Chanston Moll (126), Cadan Foreman (152), Josey Kelly (182) and Nathan Allen (195) all won their respective weight classes.{div dir=”ltr”}Jadan Hall (160) took second, and Christian Furniss (113), Caleb Cline (120), Trey Keeton (170) and Ashtin Stafford (285) all finished third.{/div}The Mustangs travel to Barnesville on Friday and Saturday.
Vikings split four duals in Marysville
Teays Valley split four duals on Saturday in Marysville, scoring wins over the host Monarchs and Grove City and falling to Springboro and Delaware.
Gunner Havens (106), Zander Graham (126) and Joey Thurston (220) each went 4-0 for the Vikings.
“This is always a tough tournament to start the season with,” TV coach Todd Nace said. “Springboro is a top 10 program in southwest Ohio, but then our kids bounced back and defeated Marysville for first time in awhile. That was a big win for our program.
“Delaware was a little more seasoned than us with 3-4 returning state qualifiers, but then our kids responded again and defeated Grove City. Battling like that is a good sign to start the season.”
The Vikings are back in action on Friday and Saturday at Olentangy Liberty.
Braves travel to Cambridge
Logan Elm returned from Cambridge on Saturday after finishing 12th with 92 points in the Cambridge Invitational.
Beaver topped the 16-school field with 296 points, followed by West Holmes with 220.
Cole Renier (113), Luke Linton (182) and Christian Algoe (195) all finished third and Dylan Hartranft was fourth at 138.
The Braves travel to Westerville North on Thursday for a quad meet.
Tigers in Jackson
Circleville finished ninth on Saturday with 63 points in the American Legion Post 81 Invitational held in Jackson.
The host Ironmen topped the nine-school field with 293.5 points, followed by Bidwell River Valley with 232.
Lucky Donaldson finished in second at 170 and Isaac Evans was third at 195.
Circleville is back in action on Saturday at Madison-Plains.