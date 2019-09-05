Westfall turned it on after a close first set on Thursday to dispatch visiting Piketon 25-21, 25-9 and 25-15 in a Scioto Valley Conference match.
The win, combined with Unioto rallying to knock off Adena in five sets, puts the Mustangs (7-1, 4-0) alone in first.
Kristin Phillips put away 16 kills, served seven aces and also had five digs and two solo blocks; Josie Williams dished out 16 assists to go with six kills, four aces and 12 digs; Marissa Mullins had eight kills and a pair of solo blocks; Claire Latham distributed 18 assists and also had six digs; Hailey Young accounted for 14 digs and three aces; Kayla Fleischmann had 11 digs and Grace Wolfe added six.
The Mustangs continue conference play on Tuesday at Huntington.
Circleville 3,
Bloom-Carroll 0
Circleville extended its winning streak to five matches on Thursday with a 25-17, 25-11 and 25-15 Mid-State League Buckeye Division verdict over host Bloom-Carroll.
Kenzie McConnell put down 10 kills and also had six solo blocks; Morgan Blakeman accounted for seven kills; Mariah Kemp had six kills and 21 digs; Alli Nungester served five aces and chipped in seven digs; Aubrey Smith had four kills and six digs; Jayla Parsons handed out 24 assists and also produced five kills and Cara Cooper gathered 11 digs.
The Tigers (6-2, 2-2) travel to Washington Court House on Saturday for a non-league match.