The Westfall Athletic Department will be induct three new members and a team into the Athletic Hall of Fame on Friday before the boys varsity basketball game against Zane Trace. There will be a dinner at 5 p.m. for all new members and current members of the Westfall Athletic Hall of Fame.
Ginger Beard
Class of 1966
Community Member and Athletic Supporter for over 43 years.
Randy Pontius
Coach and Teacher
Head Varsity Baseball Coach 11 Years, four-time Scioto Valley Conference Coach of the Year, four SVC Championships, two-time district runner-up. Also coached middle school basketball for 16 years, football for four years and cross country for six seasons.
Kylie Goldsmith
Class of 2014
Was state runner-up in the 100 and 200 during her senior season.
2014 State Champion Softball Team
Head Coach Fred Redman, Assistant Coach Greg Rosshirt, Players, Kayla Tackett, Gina Rosshirt, Cassidy Williams, Denise Arledge, Kelly Fuchs, Ashley Salmons, Laren Smith, Kelsie Robinson, Regan Stonerock, Alissa Wickline, Becca Brown, and Holley Webb. Won only team state championship in school history, defeating Bloom-Carroll 1-0 in 14 innings in the state final.