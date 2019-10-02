WILLIAMSPORT — After ruining a homecoming last week, Westfall wants to protect its homecoming on Friday when it entertains Adena in a Scioto Valley Conference game.
The Mustangs (3-2, 1-1) are coming off a dominating 38-6 win last week over Zane Trace, which was held to an anemic 1.4 yards per carry and just 69 yards of total offense.
Marcus Whaley was sharp in his second week back at quarterback after missing the first three weeks with an injury. The Westfall junior completed 9 of 12 passes for 128 yards and three touchdowns, and added 41 yards rushing and another score.
“Our kids are gaining confidence and everyday and getting much more comfortable with the schemes we are running on offense and defense,” Westfall coach Brad Smith said. “That’s exciting for multiple reasons. First, we’ll have to do a lot less teaching next year and focus on some other things. Secondly, now we can tweak things more and add different wrinkles that teams won’t see on film coming into a game.”
The Mustangs, whose three wins have come against teams who are a combined 2-13, have an opportunity for the second time in three weeks to make a statement and knock off one of the top teams in the conference.
Adena (4-1, 1-1) is coming off a 28-21 win last week against Unioto. The Warriors held Unioto to just 62 yards rushing and another 160 through the air.
“Adena will play anywhere from a three-to-five man front, which shows that they are some versatile players who can play different spots effectively, because of how athletic they are,” Smith said.
Quarterback Preston Sykes has completed 26 of 39 passes this season for 552 yards,
with Logan Bennett being his top target with 320 yards receiving on 13 grabs.
Nate Throckmorton (334 yards) and Dakota Cottrill (14 carries for 71 yards last week) are two of the top backs for the Warriors.
“Sykes is really good, because he’s physical and can give a shot when he runs the football,” Smith said. “That gets everyone for them excited and then you add to the fact that he throws darts.
“They have two nice backs, and then Bennett and Sykes clearly have worked a lot together, because they are en sync and know what each other is going to do. We talk about all their skill kids, but it starts with the line and how fundamentally sound they are with coming off nice and low to get leverage.”
Smith discussed the keys to the game for the Mustangs.
“Ideally, we want to play keep away and do a nice job of running ball control offense and chewing up the clock,” he said. “When we played Southeastern, we learned that we have to trust ourselves, trust our teammate is going to do their job and be very fundamentally sound.
“Those are all going to be important on Friday against Adena.”
Adena won last year’s tilt 28-20 and Westfall prevailed 34-27 in 2017.