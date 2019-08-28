WILLIAMSPORT — If one word could be used to describe Westfall football over the past seven seasons, instability would have to be at the top of the list
The Mustangs have had six different field bosses during that time period, while success on the field and participation in the program have both declined.
It culminated last season when the Mustangs and the fifth coach during that time span, Trent Olds, parted ways after fall practice had just begun, turning the program over to long-time assistant Brad Smith on an interim basis.
Smith guided the Mustangs to a 4-6 record, their best finish since 2013, and installed a new offense and defense along the way, with invaluable assistance from his coaching staff.
The interim tag was officially removed from Smith’s title in March as he was put in charge of revitalizing the school’s football program.
Smith has seen Westfall football at its best, serving as an assistant under coaches Scott Bartholomew and Scott Keller, when the Mustangs frequently won the Scioto Valley Conference and made the playoffs, and has also witnessed the program’s decline.
While there are other factors in declining participation — the National Federation of State High School Associations has reported nationwide participation in 11-player football has declined for seven of the last eight school years, due to concerns about concussions, among other issues — Smith believes building a deeper roster is one variable that will help lead to success on the football field.
“Our numbers have fallen off over the last seven years, where we went from having a roster around 60 players to being in the mid-30s right now,” Smith said. “We want our community to be comfortable with Westfall football again, to have a positive image, to make an impact in the community and to help make everyone feel great about being a Mustang again.
“When you have a bigger roster, you can play a full freshmen schedule, a full junior varsity schedule and give your kids quality reps and properly develop them, both as a football player and as a person, because you learn a lot of life skills from playing football.”
Smith also knows that process will take time, as the Mustangs enter this season with 37 high school and 16 middle school players.
Offense
Junior quarterback Marcus Whaley begins his first full season under center after starting the season-opener last year against Madison-Plains due to an injury to Zach Gibson. Whaley completed 5 of 10 passes for 42 yards in that limited action, but has shown his athletic ability in the secondary and also qualified last spring for the state track meet in the hurdles.
“Marcus is a high IQ kid who is very motivated a pretty good athlete on top of everything,” Smith said. “He’s starting to understand what we need him to do and what’s needed to win games.
“It’s going to be fun to hand him the keys to the offense and watch him grow over the course of the season.”
Junior Trent Davis, who has been held out of both scrimmages due to an injury, is slated to play running back tomorrow for the Mustangs. Seniors Chanston Moll and Trevor Sharon and junior Andrew Browning have also been getting some reps in the preseason and will help handle the mail.
“The way Trent moves on the field, you don’t see that everyday,” Smith said. “He’s a pretty good athlete who can hit the hole and can also catch the football coming out of the backfield.”
Junior Nathan Allen moves from left tackle to center. Junior Josey Kelley will play right guard and senior Chase Feirl is at right tackle, while the left side will be manned by sophomore Trey Keeton at guard and junior Joey Truman at tackle. Seniors William Morris and Jaden Hall and junior Ely Cox, a move-in from Chillicothe, will also see playing time.
“We like our group up front, because they have the intelligence to read the defense and understand what we need to do,” Smith said. “We’re working on a few things, like having a little better of a first step, but our kids are coachable and want to learn and get better.”
Senior Jayden Hammond (21 receptions for 262 yards and two touchdowns) is slated to play a mixture of tight end and wide receiver.
Senior Hayden Lemaster (11 receptions for 194 yards and two touchdowns) and junior Luke Blackburn are slated to play wide receiver, while senior Lucas List, Moll and Sharon will be utilized in the slot.
“Hayden impressed us at wide receiver as we progressed through the season and can do a lot of different things, and then Luke came out this season and has the ability to catch the jump ball with his 6-foot-3 frame,” Smith said.
“With our kids in the slot, we want to utilize them catching the football and also getting some carries.”
The Mustangs ranked sixth in the SVC last season, averaging 20.9 points per game.
Defense
After playing a 3-4 last season, the Mustangs will move back to a 4-3 to try and tailor their defense to the personnel on the roster.
Hammond (72 tackles, including 17 for loss, and 13 sacks) and Keeton (55 tackles, including 11 for loss, and eight sacks) are the top two returnees on the line and will play the pair of end positions. Allen and Truman are expected to see time at tackle, with the Mustangs also being able to tap Feirl, Morris and juniors Wyatt Cooper and Mike Wallace for some playing time.
“It may become difficult due to our numbers, but ideally we want our kids to play full-time on one side of the football and then part-time on the other side so we can keep them fresher,” Smith said. “Jayden’s one of the top defensive lineman in the conference and is a hard matchup at end for teams to try and contain.”
Sharon, Kelley (58 tackles, including 10 for loss, four sacks and two interceptions) and Davis are expected to play the three linebacker spots for the Mustangs, with List and junior Trent Paige rotating in for some snaps.
“Guys like Jayden and Trey are probably going to see some double teams, but they have the ability to overpower that on the line,” Smith said. “Our linemen are going to work and try to prevent a clean release, so our linebackers can come in, close the window and make plays.”
Whaley (40 tackles, interception), List and Lemaster (30 tackles) provide the Mustangs their corners, while Moll (94 tackles, including 12 for loss, two sacks and two interceptions) plays strong safety and Blackburn should nail down free safety.
“I like our athleticism back there and ability for our corners to stick to receivers and our safeties to close fast, cut and make plays,” Smith said. “Chanston Moll is about 135 pounds but, pound for pound, he is one of the toughest football players and doesn’t shy away from hitting and making plays.”
The Mustangs went from allowing 27 points per game in 2017 to 21.9 last season, which ranked fifth in the conference.
Special teams
The Mustangs hadn’t decided on any starters at press time.