Westfall turned in one of its best starts so far on the season, but was unable to keep it up on Thursday in a 64-49 Scioto Valley Conference setback to visiting Southeastern.
The Mustangs opened up a 15-4 lead at the end of the first quarter, with four players contributing in the scoring column. Mahaley Farmer led the charge with six points, Marcy Dudgeon scored a pair of baskets and Maddie Kitchen dropped in a triple.
Southeastern was limited to just one field goal in the opening stanza by Cidney Huff.
The Mustangs added a point to their advantage in the second quarter to take a 26-14 lead into the break, thanks in part to four points apiece by Gabby Patete and Kylee Henry.
Southeastern started to make its move in the third quarter, outscoring the Mustangs 26-11 in the period to take a 40-37 lead into the fourth quarter.
Huff deposited eight points for the Panthers, while Macie Graves and Skylar Hice added seven apiece.
Southeastern put the game away with a 24-12 fourth quarter, led by Hice scoring 11 points.
Farmer paced the Mustangs with 14 points, Henry tallied 11 and Dudgeon accounted for nine.
Hice poured in a game-high 22 points, Graves contributed 14 and Huff chipped in 13 for the Panthers (8-2, 5-0).
The Mustangs (3-5, 2-3) travel to Madison-Plains on Saturday for a non-conference game.