Westfall defeated a pair of Pickaway County rivals on Monday in a match at Pickaway Country Club.
The Mustangs scored 177, followed by Circleville (212) and Logan Elm (264).
Maddi Shoults shot a nine-hole score of 33 to claim medalist honors, Elizabeth Hart had 47, Maddie Cook shot 48 and Emily Cook turned in a 49. Also playing for the Mustangs were Ella Seeley (52) and Makayla Bryant (68).
Sidney Gray paced the Tigers by tying her career-low with 43, Maddison Hess shot a career-best 45, Morgan Griffith had 55 and Rae Johnson shot 69.